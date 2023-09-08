Plain White T's Share 'Red Flags' Video And Announce Album

(AS) Plain White T's have shared a music video for their new single "Red Flags" as they announced that their new self-titled album will be hitting stores on November 17th.

In true Plain White T's fashion, the song pulls the listener in with its charming melodies and relatable storytelling. The track captures the band's signature deftness with hooks, diary-honest lyrics that tell heartfelt stories, and pop-punk sensibilities.

"I was dating someone and it was going so well but in some instances, I was like, 'Wait does this girl really care? Is she giving me the signals that this is not working?' Sometimes you get so lost in love and all the good things you ignore the bad things and that's what 'Red Flags' is," says Tom Higgenson. "I'm day dreaming about her but there are all these red flags that I am ignoring."

As for the album, the band took its time and truly tapped into the essence that is the Plain White T's. "We were trying to hark back to sounds we've used in the past with a freshness," Higgenson says. "This one came from a really authentic place of understanding who we are and what we do. I'm more excited than I've been in a long time. As musicians, we're always trying to outdo ourselves or go somewhere we haven't gone before. Somehow, we figured out how to go to a fresh spot and still sound like Plain White T's."

Mission accomplished with the new album!

PLAIN WHITE T'S TRACK LISTING:

"Young Tonight"

"Would You Even"

"You Plus Me"

"Fired Up"

"A Little Less Alone"

"L-O-V-E"

"Someone's Out There Waiting"

"Girl From Pasadena"

"Happy"

"Red Flags"

"Love Keeps Growing"

"Feeling (More Like) Myself"

"Spaghetti Tattoo"

