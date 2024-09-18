(Atom Splitter) Plain White T's have shared the RJ Pasin remix of their billion-streaming, platinum smash hit "Hey There Delilah." The song was originally released back in 2006 and it remains a beloved song among fans and beyond.
Many remixes can be subtle. Not so with the RJ Pasin remix if the platinum hit "Hey There Delilah" by Plain White Ts. The remix adds a little twang, as well as some beats and blips, giving the billion streaming, heartfelt song an unexpected refresh for 2024. Things escalate and get unexpectedly noisier and louder towards the latter half of the song. It's a testament to the songwriting, since the song lends itself to this reworking, which call out all of the many beautiful moments of the song.
"I love RJ Pasin's reimagining of 'Hey There Delilah,'" says Higgenson. "So much energy, and a totally different spin on the song. It's so cool."
Pasin concurs, "My remix of 'Hey There Delilah' was a fun way to incorporate modern production and guitar composition into such a timeless classic."
Plain White T's Announce North American Tour
Plain White T's Get 'Fired Up' With New Video
Plain White T's Deliver 'Misfit Charm' With 'You Plus Me'
Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78- Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'- more
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series- Jane's Addiction Pull Plug On Reunion Tour Following on Stage Altercation- more
Brantley Gilbert Hosts The World's Largest Album Release Party for 'Tattoos'- Randy Travis Announces 2025 More Life Tour Dates- more
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Famed Eagles Collaborator JD Souther Dead At 78
Hear Remix Of Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'
Judas Priest Share Release Athens Performance Of British Steel Classic
Metallica Share 'One' Performance From Edmonton
Singled Out: feedtherightwolf's Daydreamer
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182'
Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour
Deftones, The Mars Volta and Fleshwater Plot North American Tour