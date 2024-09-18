.

Hear Remix Of Plain White T's 'Hey There Delilah'

(Atom Splitter) Plain White T's have shared the RJ Pasin remix of their billion-streaming, platinum smash hit "Hey There Delilah." The song was originally released back in 2006 and it remains a beloved song among fans and beyond.

Many remixes can be subtle. Not so with the RJ Pasin remix if the platinum hit "Hey There Delilah" by Plain White Ts. The remix adds a little twang, as well as some beats and blips, giving the billion streaming, heartfelt song an unexpected refresh for 2024. Things escalate and get unexpectedly noisier and louder towards the latter half of the song. It's a testament to the songwriting, since the song lends itself to this reworking, which call out all of the many beautiful moments of the song.

"I love RJ Pasin's reimagining of 'Hey There Delilah,'" says Higgenson. "So much energy, and a totally different spin on the song. It's so cool."

Pasin concurs, "My remix of 'Hey There Delilah' was a fun way to incorporate modern production and guitar composition into such a timeless classic."

