Plain White T's Get 'Fired Up' With New Video

Plain White T's are "Fired Up" with a music video for their brand new single from their forthcoming self-titled studio album that is set to be released by Fearless Records on November 17th.
Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say about the new song, "'Fired Up' is such a party. Somehow, it's energetic and lazy, amped up and chill, all at the same time.
"I think it might be the best song on the album. It's all about looking around and seizing the day. A total feel good song, but in an odd, quirky way. I don't think it's possible to listen to it without smiling."
Fans can catch the band performing at the second annual When We We Young Festival in Las Vegas this weekend, followed by some hometown shows and events next month.
PLAIN WHITE T'S LIVE:
11/17 - Album Release Show Sub T - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)
11/18 - All That We Needed Durty Nellies - Chicago, IL
11/19 -Record Store Signing/Meet and Greet Loud Pizza - Chicago, IL
