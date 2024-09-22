Plain White T's Rock Disney's 'Surface Pressure' In New Video

Plain White T's have shared a music video for their rendition of "Surface Pressure" from the hit album "A Whole New Sound", a record that features pop-punk and alt-rock stars putting their spin on popular Disney song.

Scoop Marketing sent over the following details: A Whole New Sound dominates the charts this week. The album has landed at the top of two Billboard charts for Sept. 21, including Compilation Albums and Kid Albums. It has also reached the top 10 on Luminate charts including Current Digital Albums (No. 4), Current Alternative Albums (No. 4), Current Rock Albums (No. 4), and Independent Current Albums (No. 6). Additionally, the album has charted on Billboard's Current Album Sales (No. 18), Independent Albums (No. 32), and Top Rock & Alternative Albums (No. 48).

Amidst A Whole New Sound's chart success, Plain White T's unveiled their electrifying music video for "Surface Pressure," another standout track from the album. The video brings Luisa Madrigal's internal struggles to life, offering a captivating visual experience for fans of both the song and Disney's Encanto (2021).

"So stoked and honored to be a part of Disney's A Whole New Sound album! I remember when I watched Encanto years ago, 'Surface Pressure' came on and I was like, 'whoa what a great song!' So to be able to cover it and put our own spin on it was so much fun, and I'm so proud of the way it turned out," said Plain White T's vocalist Tom Higgenson.

A Whole New Sound Tracklist

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory

"Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan

"I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park

"A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard featuring Chrissy Costanza

"Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings

"Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's

"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar

"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls

"Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel

"Let It Go" from Frozen by LOLO

"Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

