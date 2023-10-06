Plain White T's Deliver 'Misfit Charm' With 'You Plus Me'

(Atom Splitter) Plain White T's recently announced their new, self-titled album, out November 17 via Fearless Records. Today, the band has shared the lyric video for "You Plus Me."

With its gentle, acoustic guitar strumming, lilting melodies, and talk-sung vocals that deliver relatable, journal-honest lyrics, "You Plus Me" has a delightfully retro vibe. It's a simple, pretty, and resonant ode to finding and loving your person through good times and bad. Ultimately, this song could have a second life in a montage in a movie where a starstruck couple is trying to find its way back to one another.

"'You Plus Me' is a song about finding that person who is just as weird and nerdy as I am," says vocalist Tom Higgenson. "It's our flaws and our uniqueness that brings us together. There's kind of an 'us against the world' mentality in this song and I love that! We purposely left the recording very raw and stripped down to let that spontaneity and misfit charm shine through."

As for the album, the band took its time and truly tapped into the essence that is the Plain White T's. "We were trying to hark back to sounds we've used in the past with a freshness," Higgenson says. "This one came from a really authentic place of understanding who we are and what we do. I'm more excited than I've been in a long time. As musicians, we're always trying to outdo ourselves or go somewhere we haven't gone before. Somehow, we figured out how to go to a fresh spot and still sound like Plain White T's."

