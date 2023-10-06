Plain White T's Deliver 'Misfit Charm' With 'You Plus Me'

(Atom Splitter) Plain White T's recently announced their new, self-titled album, out November 17 via Fearless Records. Today, the band has shared the lyric video for "You Plus Me."
With its gentle, acoustic guitar strumming, lilting melodies, and talk-sung vocals that deliver relatable, journal-honest lyrics, "You Plus Me" has a delightfully retro vibe. It's a simple, pretty, and resonant ode to finding and loving your person through good times and bad. Ultimately, this song could have a second life in a montage in a movie where a starstruck couple is trying to find its way back to one another.
"'You Plus Me' is a song about finding that person who is just as weird and nerdy as I am," says vocalist Tom Higgenson. "It's our flaws and our uniqueness that brings us together. There's kind of an 'us against the world' mentality in this song and I love that! We purposely left the recording very raw and stripped down to let that spontaneity and misfit charm shine through."
As for the album, the band took its time and truly tapped into the essence that is the Plain White T's. "We were trying to hark back to sounds we've used in the past with a freshness," Higgenson says. "This one came from a really authentic place of understanding who we are and what we do. I'm more excited than I've been in a long time. As musicians, we're always trying to outdo ourselves or go somewhere we haven't gone before. Somehow, we figured out how to go to a fresh spot and still sound like Plain White T's."
Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'
SUM 41, Bowling For Soup, Plain White Ts Lead Strange 80s Lineup
The Plain White T's Share 'Winter Wonderland'
Plain White T's Announce Special 'All That We Needed' Reissue
Van Halen's Legendary 'Right Now' Video Goes HD- Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon- Lamb of God Share New Single 'Evidence'- more
blink-182 Pay Homage To The Ramones With 'DANCE WITH ME' Video- Metallica Reissuing First Five Albums On Colored Vinyl- more
If I Didn't Love You Songwriter John Morgan Releases Debut EP- Aaron Lewis, Ben Haggard Lead A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Concert- more
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Van Halen's Legendary 'Right Now' Video Goes HD
Avenged Sevenfold Team With Pussy Riot For 'We Love You Moar'
Joe Bonamassa Premieres 'Is It Safe To Go Home' Video
Paramore Mix Things Up With Re: This Is Why
Meat Puppets Launch Remastered Reissue Series of SST Catalog
The Wrens' Charles Bissell Announces His New Project Car Colors
Whitehall Get Pensive With 'Lost and Found'
Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux