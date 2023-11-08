Plain White T's Announce North American Tour

(Atom Splitter) Plain White T's will release their self-titled album, out November 17 via Fearless Records, and the band has announced that they will be hitting the road to promote the effort.

The band will also hit the road on a headline North American tour early next year, kicking off January 24 in Spokane and running through February 18 in Salt Lake City. Support will come from Pollyanna.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time. The T's also have three album-release shows set for their native Chicago later this month. Those ares are below, as well.

PLAIN WHITE T'S LIVE:

11/17 - Album Release Show Sub T - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

11/18 - All That We Needed Durty Nellies - Chicago, IL

11/19 - Record Store Signing/Meet and Greet Loud Pizza - Chicago, IL

PLAIN WHITE T'S ON TOUR:

WITH POLLYANNA:

1/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

1/24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Thatre

1/26 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

1/27 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

1/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

1/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

2/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

2/2 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

2/3 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

2/4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

2/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

2/7 - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

2/10 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

2/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

2/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

2/15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

2/17 - Denver, CO - Summit

2/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Related Stories

Plain White T's Get 'Fired Up' With New Video

Plain White T's Deliver 'Misfit Charm' With 'You Plus Me'

Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'

SUM 41, Bowling For Soup, Plain White Ts Lead Strange 80s Lineup

News > Plain White Ts