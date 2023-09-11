Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam were forced to postpone their September 10 show in Indianapolis, IN as part of their current North American tour, due to an illness with the band.
"Pearl Jam's concert at Ruoff Music Center tonight (Sunday, September 10) has been postponed due to illness," says the group in a statement. "The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It's obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it. Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding. It's not easy...
"Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund."
While no further details on the postponement issue were revealed, the Seattle outfit is planning to move forward with more shows in the week ahead.
Get the latest tour update from the band here.
