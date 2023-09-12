Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury

(hennemusic) Aerosmith has been forced to postpone a series of shows on its Peace Out farewell tour after Steven Tyler sustained vocal cord damage during a recent concert in Elmont, NY.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," says Tyler. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The postponement just three dates into the farewell series affects upcoming shows in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh and Washington, DC; all shows have been rescheduled to early 2024.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concerts; refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.

Aerosmith launched the farewell run - with guests The Black Crowes - in Philadelphia, PA on September 2.

See the list of rescheduled dates here.

Related Stories

Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

Aerosmith Top US Hard Rock Charts With New Greatest Hits Collection

Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour

Tesla Share Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

More Aerosmith News