Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Creeping Death' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", from an August 18 show in Arlington, TX. The track was the lead single from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which they recorded in Copenhagen with producer Flemming Rasmussen; the project included instant classics and fan favorites like "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Fade To Black."
Metallica launched the two-year M72 series in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the run sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.
The August 18 date - which featured opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH - also saw Metallica deliver the debut Texas performance of its 1986 "Master Of Puppets" instrumental, "Orion."
Stream live video of "Creeping Death" in Texas here.
Metallica Share Debut Texas Performance Of 'Orion'
Metallica Share Performance Of Dirty Window M72 Tour Debut
Metallica Share Montreal Performance Of 'Ride The Lightning'
Metallica Stream Rare Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery- Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Red Fang Cancel Shows- more
Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Concerts Over Medical Issue- Pearl Jam Postpone Indianapolis Show- more
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Announce New Stadium Dates- Celebrate 100 Years Of Hank Williams 'Hank 100'- more
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne To Undergo Another Surgery
Couple Get Married in Mosh Pit At Dance Gavin Dance Show
Van Morrison Shares 'Shakin' All Over' To Announce New Album
From Ashes To New Announce The Blackout Tour Pt 1
Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album
Semisonic Stream New Song 'Out Of The Dirt'
Cat Power Sings Dylan Coming In November
Rock Legends Kansas Extend 50th Anniversary Tour