Metallica Stream Texas Performance Of 'Creeping Death' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", from an August 18 show in Arlington, TX. The track was the lead single from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which they recorded in Copenhagen with producer Flemming Rasmussen; the project included instant classics and fan favorites like "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "Fade To Black."

Metallica launched the two-year M72 series in support of "72 Seasons" in Amsterdam, NL on April 27; the run sees the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different set lists and support lineups.

The August 18 date - which featured opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH - also saw Metallica deliver the debut Texas performance of its 1986 "Master Of Puppets" instrumental, "Orion."

Stream live video of "Creeping Death" in Texas here.

