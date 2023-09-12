Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album

(CCM) Modern English are excited to announce the release of “Long in the Tooth,” the iconic British new wave/post-punk band’s first single off their long-awaited forthcoming album titled 1 2 3 4.
Produced by the renowned Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails), “Long in the Tooth” is a guitar-driven, post-punk ripper reminiscent of its early, Mesh & Lace era and represents the band’s first new offering since 2016’s Take Me To The Trees.
"Modern English and its journey, both musical and personal, has spread over 40+ years, and 'Long in the Tooth' is a song about this part of that journey,” frontman Robbie Grey said. “As we have reached out into the world and all its changes over all those years, it’s a meditation of getting older in a world that still spins in a chaotic and always interesting way."
Recorded at Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY in the fall of 2022, directly after months of touring, Modern English’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, 1 2 3 4, will be the band’s first official release since its 2016 Take Me To The Trees album. Produced by Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails) and performed/recorded together in live sessions, 1 2 3 4’s aim is to capture the energy and spirit of the band’s live show and harks back to the sounds, raw energy and post-punk passion of its Mesh & Lace days. With a touch of subtle themes lifted from After the Snow (1982) and Ricochet Days (1984) that include the environment, aging, failed relationships, love and more, the new collection finds the legendary band delving into nostalgia but, as always, exploring new creative territory. Stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming album to be announced soon.
The band is currently making headline appearances across the U.S., hitting the east coast and parts of the south through September 30 when the band will perform at Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
SEPTEMBER
15 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom
16 — Greenfield, MA — Hawks & Reed
17 — Boston, MA — Sonia
20 — Richmond, VA — Canal Room
22 — Greenville, SC — The Radio Room
23 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl
24 — Nashville, TN — 3rd and Lindsley
27 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt
29 — Smithfield, NC — Paul A Johnson
30 — Virginia Beach, VA — Neptune Festival
