Modern English Postpone After The Snow Tour

Bad news for Modern English fans, you will have to wait for the band to melt with you as they have announced that they have postponed their After the Snow album tour due to the pandemic.

The 13-date trek across the U.S. was set to kick off tomorrow, August 31st in St. Paul, MN and wrap-up with a three-night stand in West Springfield, MA on September 17, 18 and 19.

The band advises that they and their team have already begun the to work on rescheduling the special tour dates to next year and they will announce the rescheduled tour soon.

Frontman Robbie Grey had this to say, "It's with massive regret we have to cancel our tour playing the whole of 'After the Snow' live for the first time. The safety of the band, the crews, and most of all the fans has to be our priority.

"We will be with you in 2022 and will reschedule as many concerts as possible. Stay safe and we will see you soon."

