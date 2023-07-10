Modern English Announce US Headline Tour Dates

(Clarion Call) Modern English are excited to announce their upcoming U.S. headline and festival appearances for the fall. Kicking off on Saturday, August 26 at Evolution Festival in St. Louis, MO, the tour will visit numerous markets across the midwest, east coast and south through Saturday, September 30 when the band will appear as part of Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
The upcoming appearances come on the heels of the band's widely talked about performance at Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles, CA in May and the recently completed recording of its forthcoming album produced by Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails).
Support on select dates will be provided by Korine with additional acts to be announced soon. Modern English will be making the following U.S. appearances this fall:
AUGUST
26 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival
27 - Chicago, IL - Chicagoland Taco Fair
28 - Evanston, IL - Space *
31 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi *
SEPTEMBER
01 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow *
02 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar *
07 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
09 - New York, NY - Baker Falls
15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
16 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks & Reed
17 - Boston, MA - Sonia
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Room
22 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
24 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley
27 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
29 - Smithfield, NC - Paul A Johnson
30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Neptune Festival
* - Korine supporting
