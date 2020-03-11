Modern English Announce 40th Anniversary Tour
Modern English have announced that they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this summer by launching a very special North American tour.
The trek will feature the band performing their iconic "After The Snow" album in its entirety. The album featured their breakthrough hit "Melt With You".
Frontman Robbie Grey had this to say, "Recording 'After the Snow' with Hugh Jones as Producer was an incredible experience. To say it changed our lives forever would be an understatement.
"The band wants to bring this experience to a live audience as we play the album in its entirety for the first time. We want to bring a creative and memorable atmosphere to a tour which will be very special for us."
The tour is set to kick off on June 12th is San Diego, Ca at the Casbah and will conclude on July 11th in West Palm Beach, FL at Respectable Street.
Actors will be supporting the tour from June 12th through 19th and Bootblacks will be taking over for the remainder of the trek. See the dates below:
06/12 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
06/13 - Riverside, CA - Concert Lounge
06/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
06/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
06/18 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
06/19 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
06/20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
06/23 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove
06/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
06/26 - Evanston, IL - Space
06/28 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn
06/30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
07/01 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
07/02 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
07/05 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
07/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
07/08 - Atlanta, GA - Earl's
07/10 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
07/11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
Modern English Announce 40th Anniversary Tour