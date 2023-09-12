.

Red Fang Cancel Shows Due To Family Emergency

09-12-2023

Red Fang took to social media on Monday to announce that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming concert performances this month due to a "family emergency".

The band shared, "Regretfully we must cancel all of our upcoming performances this Month due to a family emergency. Please believe that if there was any way we could manage to play those shows we would.

They added, "Note that R-Day on Sept 16 and Massif on Sept 22 will still be happening with an updated lineup. Thanks for your understanding. Much love, Red Fang"

Canceled shows:
Sept 16 Georgetown, WA @ R-Day @ Old Rainier Brewery (Free 21+ Show)
Sept 19 Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
Sept 20 Kamloops, BC @ The Blue Grotto
Sept 21 Kelowna, BC @ Distrikt
Sept 22 Nelson, BC @ Massif @ Eagles Lodge

