Red Fang Cancel Shows Due To Family Emergency

Red Fang took to social media on Monday to announce that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming concert performances this month due to a "family emergency".
The band shared, "Regretfully we must cancel all of our upcoming performances this Month due to a family emergency. Please believe that if there was any way we could manage to play those shows we would.
They added, "Note that R-Day on Sept 16 and Massif on Sept 22 will still be happening with an updated lineup. Thanks for your understanding. Much love, Red Fang"
Canceled shows:
Sept 16 Georgetown, WA @ R-Day @ Old Rainier Brewery (Free 21+ Show)
Sept 19 Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
Sept 20 Kamloops, BC @ The Blue Grotto
Sept 21 Kelowna, BC @ Distrikt
Sept 22 Nelson, BC @ Massif @ Eagles Lodge
