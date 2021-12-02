.

Red Fang Launch 'Blade To Waste' Video Game

12-02-2021

() Red Fang are giving fans an opportunity to try out their own Katana-skills as seen in the band's "Arrows" video, with the new, single player "Blade To Waste" video game.

Relapse Records and Red Fang will be offering three top scorers a variety of prize packs including a grand prize featuring the Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas Fortune Hunter Gambler's Pack (a custom deck of cards, casino-grade dice, a forged metal challenge coin with a custom box, Arrows vinyl and a t-shirt).

To enter, contestants should post a screenshot of their score to social media (Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram) with the #bladetowaste hashtag and tagging Red Fang. Contest ends at midnight on January 1. Check out the game here.

