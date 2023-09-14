Embers Premiere 'Scratch My Name' Video

(Earshot) San Diego-based Embers' latest single "Scratch My Name" is out now and will be followed by an a-list collaboration and new EP titled, 'To: The Moon,' coming soon!

Embers says, "I wrote this song while on the road and dealing with the ups and downs of trying to maintain a relationship. I wanted to capture the sound that reminds me of singing along to my favorite bands in the car, but with the lyrics of an emo revenge banger."

Embers will celebrate the release of the EP with a full band performance on Saturday, October 28 at San Diego's Music Box (direct support for Death Cab For Karaoke).

