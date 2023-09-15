Atlas Release 'Just Like That' Lyric Video

(Noble) British melodic rock band Atlas are pleased to announce the release of their third single Just Like That taken from their highly anticipated third studio album Built To Last, which will arrive on October 20th.

"Just Like That is heavily inspired by our love for 80s music," says James Thorley, the founding member and keyboard player of ATLAS. "It's a traditional AOR song in terms of the theme, but we placed a spin on the perspective as it deals with the outcome of a failed relationship and facing those consequences head on."

"Musically it's driven by the guitar and synth and features a hook which is reminiscent of the style that fans will expect from ATLAS. The chorus is huge and layered with Toto-esque harmonies and it's all topped off with an indulgence of melody from Howie Little's guitar solo."

ATLAS is comprised of five musicians, Craig Wells (lead vocals), James Thorley (keyboards), Howie Little (lead guitars), Chris Redfearn (bass guitar), and Ryan Briggs (drums).

Keyboard player James Thorley founded the band in 2017 with the intention to create signature music that focused its roots around the 80s AOR, Prog, and melodic rock genre, whilst delving into other areas of modern hard rock, and metal.

To date, ATLAS have released two studio albums through the European label AOR Heaven. Their second album, Parallel Love, charted in Japan at #36 and debuted in the Top 10 Amazon Classic Rock Albums Chart on release week. They have toured the UK sharing the stage with The Quireboys, Eric Martin (Mr Big), FM, Vega, Big Country, and Praying Mantis.

Related Stories

ATLAS Share 'All Or Nothing' Video

Atlas Honor Those They Lost With 'Taivaanranta'

Atlas Gray Return With 'Pick Me Up' From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Strings Of Atlas' How Far We've Come

More Atlas News