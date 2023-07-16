ATLAS Share 'All Or Nothing' Video

Cover art

(Noble) British progressive melodic rock band ATLAS are pleased to announce the October 20th release of their highly anticipated third studio album Built To Last, and they have released a music video for the first single "All Or Nothing" .



ATLAS is comprised of five musicians, Craig Wells (lead vocals), James Thorley (keyboards), Howie Little (lead guitars), Chris Redfearn (bass guitar), and Ryan Briggs (drums).

Keyboard player James Thorley founded the band in 2017 with the intention to create signature music that focused its roots around the 80s AOR, Prog, and melodic rock genre, whilst delving into other areas of modern hard rock, and metal.

To date, ATLAS have released two studio albums through the European label AOR Heaven. Their second album, Parallel Love, charted in Japan at #36 and debuted in the Top 10 Amazon Classic Rock Albums Chart on release week. They have toured the UK sharing the stage with The Quireboys, Eric Martin (Mr Big), FM, Vega, Big Country, and Praying Mantis.

Distributed by SPV, Built To Last is a continued evolution of the band's unique Progressive AOR sound that builds on themes of survival, hope and overcoming hardships. It is the result of several years of refined songcraft, featuring polished arrangements, shredding guitar hooks, massive choruses, and soaring vocals.

Related Stories

Atlas Honor Those They Lost With 'Taivaanranta'

Atlas Gray Return With 'Pick Me Up' From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Strings Of Atlas' How Far We've Come

Singled Out: Chords Of Eve's The Future's Not What It Used To Be

More ATLAS News