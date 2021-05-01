Atlas Honor Those They Lost With 'Taivaanranta'

Atlas have released a music video for their new single "Taivaanranta", which is the first taste of the Finnish band's forthcoming album that will be released this Fall.

Guitarist Tuomas Kurikka had this to say about the track, "Taivaanranta is a song about loss, pain, and the journey of grief. It's our way of honoring those we've loved and lost.

"My dad was a father figure to everyone in the band and his sudden passing in the summer of 2020 was devastating to us. He came to every show he could and always supported us no matter what.

"I think he believed in the band even more than we did. We know he'd be proud of us and the song." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Atlas Gray Return With 'Pick Me Up' From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Strings Of Atlas' How Far We've Come

Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Atlas : Empire Release 'Our Hands Part The Waves' Video

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

News > Atlas



