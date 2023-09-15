Danko Jones Stream New Album 'Electric Sounds'

(PR) Danko Jones are celebrating the release of their much-acclaimed, eleventh studio album! Electric Sounds is out now on AFM Records, which is now streaming online.

Formed in Toronto in 1996, DANKO JONES have seen and done just about everything over the last quarter of a century. Powered by a DIY punk rock spirit, and inspired by the good, great and grotesque of electrified rock 'n' roll, they have steadily built a colossal international fan base and become one of the most acclaimed live bands around, embraced by everyone from mainstream radio-rock fans to diehard metalheads. Along the way, they have released ten widely praised studio albums, generating a peerless repertoire of fists-in-the-air crowd-pleasers into the bargain. From the spiky blues of 2002's Born A Lion and the crazed power-pop of its follow-up We Sweat Blood (2003), to the priapic perfection of 2010's Below The Belt, the band's knack for hitting rock's sweet spot has never wavered. Over the last decade, the band's creative fire has blazed more brightly than ever. A succession of all-killer, no-filler albums - Fire Music, Wild Cat, A Rock Supreme, Power Trio - has led to even more gung-ho touring and unapologetic service to the rock cause.

Now, armed with yet another stone cold classic, Toronto's archbishops of amplification are on a renewed mission to rock the living sh*t-lights out of anyone and everyone that wants to join the party! Electric Sounds has the instant sound and feel of a classic. When the wheel is spinning freely and propelling you forward, there's no need to reinvent the damn thing: instead, this band are simply honing and refining their craft, and always at full volume. From the chest-out chutzpah of the opening "Guess Who's Back" and the muscular new wave strut of "Good Time", the ultimate pothead anthem "Get High?" to the title track's promise to "smash a thousand guitars tonight!" and "Stiff Competition"'s angular, cock-eyed stomp and juddering bull's-eye of chorus, Electric Sounds is a deceptively diverse affair. Meanwhile, no band has ever sounded more ready to hit the road (find all upcoming tour dates listed below!) than the pumped-up threesome showcased on hell-for-leather ragers like "Eye For An Eye", "What Goes Around" and mad-eyed and murderous closer "Shake Your City".

