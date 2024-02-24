.

Danko Jones Share Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'

02-24-2024
(AFM Records) Danko Jones have unleashed a high-voltage, new track entitled "Waiting For you"! This previously-unreleased song is a bonus track taken off the upcoming Danko Jones Electric Sounds Deluxe Version, that is slated for a Digital release on April 12, 2024. Additionally to the album Electric Sounds, the digital Deluxe Version will include "Waiting For You" and a second bonus track, "Haunting Me".

Furthermore, Danko Jones has announced to release a limited, 10" Vinyl edition on April 12, 2024, entitled "4x10", that consists of both bonus tracks as well as two unreleased live songs!

Frontman Danko comments: "We cooked up this new ditty, Waiting For You, just to add to the colossal rock that is Electric Sounds. Think of it as a little something from us to you."

Electric Sounds Digital Deluxe Tracklist:
01. Guess Who's Back
02. Good Time
03. Electric Sounds
04. Get High?
05. Stiff Competition
06. She's My Baby
07. Eye for an Eye
08. I Like It
09. Let's Make Out
10. What Goes Around
11. Shake Your City
12. Waiting for You (Bonus Track)
13. Haunting Me (Bonus Track)

"4x10" Vinyl Tracklist:
01. Haunting Me
02. Lipstick City - Live in Bremen
03. My Little RNR - Live in Stockholm
04. Waiting for You

