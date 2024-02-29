Danko Jones Stream Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'

(AFM Records) Danko Jones have unleashed a high-voltage, new track entitled "Waiting For you". This previously-unreleased song is a bonus track taken off the upcoming DANKO JONES Electric Sounds Deluxe Version, that is slated for a Digital release on April 12, 2024. Additionally to the album Electric Sounds, the digital Deluxe Version will include "Waiting For You" and a second bonus track, "Haunting Me."

Furthermore, Danko Jones has announced to release a limited, 10" Vinyl edition on April 12, 2024, entitled "4x10", that consists of both bonus tracks as well as two unreleased live songs.

Frontman Danko comments: "We cooked up this new ditty, Waiting For You, just to add to the colossal rock that is Electric Sounds. Think of it as a little something from us to you."

