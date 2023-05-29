Danko Jones Have 'Good Time' With Karaoke-Themed Video

Album and single art

(Fly PR) Danko Jones premiered a music video for their brand new anthemic party tune "Good Time", which comes ahead of their eleventh studio album, "Electic Sounds" (out September 15th).

The karaoke-themed music video features a guest appearance by Inge Johansson (International Noise Conspiracy, Gatuplan, Against Me!) and was directed by Philip Hovensjö (Yung Lean, Martin Garrix, Victor Leksell) at Horseboy.

This new Danko Jones track proves that, Electric Sounds is set to become an instant classic. AFM Records says: "Hands down, with Danko Jones, you are going to have a good time, rock as hard as you can, always at full volume." Danko confirms: "'Good Time' is the song you need to hear when you're not ready to throw in the towel. It also rocks very very very hard and has a lot of swear words."

