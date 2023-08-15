Danko Jones Share Good Times Live Video From Graspop Metal Meeting

(Fly PR) While their single, "Guess Who's Back", is currently topping the German Radio Rock charts at a phenomenal #1 and with their highest entry in the main radio charts at position #101 to date, Canadian rock overlords Danko Jones have just shared a live performance clip for their latest single "Good Time" from their recent show at Graspop Metal Meeting!
Frontman Danko comments: "This live video of our new single, GOOD TIME, was recorded at this year's Graspop Festival in Belgium in June. GOOD TIME is the best song we've ever written and we dare you to try and stop singing the chorus once the song ends."
September 15, 2023 will see the undisputed kings of balls-out rock'n'roll release their much-awaited studio album, titled Electric Sounds, via AFM Records. The trio's eleventh offering promises to have the instant sound and feel of a classic: Hands down, with Danko Jones, you are going to have a good time, rock as hard as you can, always at full volume - live and on record! Following a previously-released, offical music- as well as lyric video, now, the band is sharing some "Good Time" with fans all over the globe in a brand new live video of their recent, frenetically-acclaimed festival show at Graspop Metal Meeting 2023.
