Muse Announce 'Absolution XX Anniversary' Deluxe Box Set

(Warner) In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the band's seminal album Absolution, Muse have announced the November 17th release of Muse Absolution XX Anniversary.
Continuing where Origin Of Muse left off, Muse Absolution XX Anniversary edition features remastered audio, never before released live versions, demos, photos and an in-depth interview with the band where they discuss the ups and downs of the recording process as well as the social environment they found themselves in which influenced the album's themes. There is an additional interview and Q&A with Rich Costey.
The deluxe box set is housed in a silver foiled slipcase and includes a 40 page casebound book with debossed cover detailing. The remastered Absolution album is on one CD and two 12" silver vinyl. The bonus audio is featured on a second CD and a third clear 12" vinyl.
Absolution XX Anniversary Tracklisting:
CD1 & LP1 & 2: REMASTERED ABSOLUTION
SIDE A
1. INTRO
2. APOCALYPSE PLEASE
3. TIME IS RUNNING OUT
4. SING FOR ABSOLUTION
SIDE B
5. STOCKHOLM SYNDROME
6. FALLING AWAY WITH YOU
7. INTERLUDE
8. HYSTERIA
SIDE C
9. BLACKOUT
10. BUTTERFLIES & HURRICANES
11. THE SMALL PRINT
SIDE D
12. FURY
13. ENDLESSLY
14. THOUGHTS OF A DYING ATHEIST
15. RULED BY SECRECY
CD2 & LP3: BONUS MUSIC
SIDE A
1. APOCALYPSE PLEASE (VOCALS AND KEYBOARD ONLY)
2. TIME IS RUNNING OUT (RECORDED LIVE AT THE WILTERN THEATER 2004)
3. SING FOR ABSOLUTION (RECORDED LIVE AT THE ANTIC ARENA, VIENNE 2004)
4. FALLING AWAY WITH YOU (DEMO 2002)
5. HYSTERIA (DEMO 2002)
6. HYSTERIA (RECORDED LIVE AT EARL'S COURT 2004)
SIDE B
7. BLACKOUT (RECORDED LIVE AT THE ANTIC ARENA, VIENNE 2004)
8. BUTTERFLIES & HURRICANES (VOCAL, KEYBOARD AND STRINGS ONLY)
9. ENDLESSLY (RECORDED LIVE AT THE COLUMBIAHALLE, BERLIN 2003)
10. THOUGHTS OF A DYING ATHEIST (RECORDED LIVE AT THE WILTERN THEATER 2004)
11. RULED BY SECRECY (VOCALS AND KEYBOARD ONLY)
Ghost Devotional Pop-Up Announced By GRAMMY Museum
Metallica Through The Never in 3D Screening At The Academy Museum
Muse To Sell Nearly 100 Instruments Via Reverb
Grammy Museum Welcoming The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan
Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium)' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne For 'Fake As Hell'- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? (Live from MetLife Stadium)' Video
All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne For 'Fake As Hell'
Corey Taylor Shares 'We Are The Rest' Video As CMF2 Album Arrives
The Who Release Deluxe Editions Of 'Who's Next' - 'Life House'
Muse Announce 'Absolution XX Anniversary' Deluxe Box Set
Singled Out and Premiere: TAFKAVince Band's Expiration Date
Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video
Mr. Big Announce Initial U.S. Dates For The BIG Finish Farewell Tour