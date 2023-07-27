Muse To Sell Nearly 100 Instruments Via Reverb

() Award-winning English rock group Muse will be selling a collection of nearly 100 pieces of music gear used by the band both in the studio and on tour via Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

The famed trio, which has found lasting success through an arena-sized sound that combines elements of prog, metal, and electronic music, will be selling everything from mixing consoles and desktop synths to kick pedals and more starting August 2 in The Official Muse Reverb Shop.

For nearly 30 years, Muse has captivated audiences across the globe, topping charts with albums like The Resistance and more that utilized a wide range of music gear to create unique sounds. Now, they're passing a collection of gear into the hands of their fans.

Among the gear in the shop is a Kawai MP8-2 Stage Piano that frontman Matt Bellamy famously jumped on during their War Child charity show at the legendary O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in 2013.

Additionally, Muse's shop will also include:

Several Kemper Profiler Power Racks from the band's Drones tour, each of which contain presets used by either Bellamy, Bassist Chris Wolstenholme, or touring member Morgan Nicholls.

An Electro-Harmonix Russian Big Muff Pedal, a staple of Wolstenholme's pedalboard from the Origin Of Symmetry tour until the Drones tour.

Four of Bellamy's Ernie Ball Stereo 25K OHM Pedals, a mainstay piece of gear that was on his pedalboard from Absolution to Back Holes and Revelations.

Wolstenholme's dressing room practice Marshall Bass State B150 Combo Amplifier that he used up until The 2nd Law tour.

A second Kawai MP8-2 Stage Piano that Bellamy fit inside his grand piano during The Black Holes and Revelations tour.

Drummer Dominic Howard's Tama Steel Snare Drum, which he used on The Black Holes and Revelations tour.

A Marshall 4x12 Guitar Cabinet (Model 1960AHW) with a yellow Muse logo painted on the back, which the band used during The Black Holes and Revelations tour.

