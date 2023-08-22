Metallica Through The Never in 3D Screening At The Academy Museum

(AMMP) The Academy Museum will be hosting a screening of Metallica: Through the Never in 3D on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30pm in the David Geffen Theater.



While Metallica tears apart a jam-packed arena with their performance of head-banging epics "Master of Puppets" and "One," roadie Trip (Dean DeHaan) embarks on a fateful adventure on the streets outside the venue as pandemonium suddenly breaks out.

Directed by action expert Nimrod Antal and shot in visceral 3D with 24 cameras, Metallica: Through the Never is a one-of-a-kind heavy metal thrill ride. Rarely screened since its inaugural theatrical release ten years ago, this multi-dimensional rock spectacle is best enjoyed on the big screen.

Find ticket details here and watch the trailer below:

