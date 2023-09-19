Puscifer Celebrating Halloween with 'Global Probing' Streaming Event

(Speakeasy) Puscifer kick off the Halloween weekend on Oct.26 with the streaming event, "Global Probing," a concert film that brings the band's international Existential Reckoning tour into living rooms worldwide.

"'Global Probing' should serve to dispel any deep state rumors that Puscifer, a.k.a. Pusciforce, are actually a super-secret government agency, posing as a Rock Music Band, searching for alien life forms living among us," says Special Agent Dick Merkin.

"But seriously," adds Maynard James Keenan, "we're just a Rock Band. Seriously."

Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Ariz., Keenan, Special Agents Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round, with Agents Greg Edwards and Gunnar Olsen, marry the setlist with an assortment of eye-popping visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

Puscifer is renowned for their re-imagining of the concert experience. Their thematic outings feature elaborate stage designs, multimedia projections, live skits, and unconventional lighting to create an atypical, and enthralling, experience for the audience. Consequence described the recent tour as a "multifaceted performance" that "extends far beyond music." The San Antonio Current dubbed the offering as "exceptional, combining synth-heavy, melodic songs with beats that are somehow danceable but often based in progressive rock-driven time signatures."

"Global Probing" premieres on Oct. 26 at 12:00 pm pacific/3:00 pm eastern/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm EU, and remains available on-demand until Nov. 1 at 6:00 am eastern. Tickets as well as a selection of limited edition merchandise, including the "Global Probing" soundtrack on vinyl, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com. Early bird tickets are on-sale through Oct. 20.

Commemorating the Halloween release, and the full history of the enigmatic band, Revolver, releases a companion Puscifer-only issue, dubbed "Puscifer's Special Collector's Edition." The collectible magazine shares every facet of the indescribable band, from the early origins at Los Angeles' sketch comedy night, Tantrum, to their current incarnation as a musical and comedic tour de force. Among the pages of the special issue are a pictorial history and Pusciverse trading cards.

Related Stories

Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Puscifer Release Daniel Martin Diaz-Created 'Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)' Video

Puscifer Debut Phantogram's Re-Imagination of 'Postulous'

Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video

More Puscifer News