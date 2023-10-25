Puscifer Preview Global Probing Event With 'Grey Area' Live Video

(Speakeasy) Puscifer's streaming event, "Global Probing," is upon us, with the band's third Halloween offering debuting tomorrow at 12 noon pacific/3 pm eastern. In a preview of the concert film, Puscifer have released a video for the track "Grey Area (Live)," which can be seen now exclusively via Puscifertv.com.

Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Ariz., "Global Probing" captures the Puscifer live experience, with the band seamlessly merges their music with an assortment of eye-popping visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

Puscifer has transcended the concert experience, with their outings featuring intricate stage designs, multimedia projections, live skits, and unconventional lighting to create an atypical, and enthralling, experience for the audience. Consequence described the recent tour as a "multifaceted performance" that "extends far beyond music." The San Antonio Current dubbed the offering as "exceptional, combining synth-heavy, melodic songs with beats that are somehow danceable but often based in progressive rock-driven time signatures."

"Global Probing" premieres on Oct. 26 at 12:00 pm pacific/3:00 pm eastern/8:00 pm UK/9:00 pm EU, and remains available on-demand until Nov. 1 at 6:00 am eastern. Tickets as well as a selection of limited edition merchandise, including the "Global Probing" soundtrack on vinyl, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com.

