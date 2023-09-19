Queens of the Stone Age Add U.S. Dates To The End Is Nero Tour

() Queens of the Stone Age have announced a run of west coast dates to round out their epic worldwide The End Is Nero tour. Following another run of sold out arenas across the UK & Europe, the band will resume its North American campaign in Phoenix, sweeping through the Southwest before wrapping up 2023 in grand fashion with a December 16 headline at the Kia Forum in its homebase of Los Angeles.
Queens of the Stone Age are pleased to announce Spiritualized will be opening this run of December dates in North America. Led by J Spaceman, Spiritualized are supporting their stunning ninth album, Everything Was Beautiful.
The End is Nero tour is in support of the eighth Queen of the Stone Age studio album, In Times New Roman... recently hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered, and during Saturday's Queens, New York stop of their The End Is Nero Tour, they proved that sometimes the new material can be a live standout..."
Tickets for the newly announced dates will be on sale Friday, 9/22/23 at 10AM local time.
Full routing here:
09/19/23 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse***
09/20/23 - Kansas City, MO - Startlight Theatre***
09/22/23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park***
09/23/23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park***
09/24/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
09/26/23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP***
09/27/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion***
09/29/23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre***
09/30/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair***
10/02/23 - Portland, OR - Veteran's Memorial Coliseum***
10/03/23 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum***
10/04/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena***
10/06/23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium***
10/08/23 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*
10/14/23 - Guadalajara, MX - Coordenada*
11/04/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome**** - SOLD OUT
11/05/23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal****
11/07/23 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena****
11/08/23 - Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle**** - SOLD OUT
11/09/23 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle**** - SOLD OUT
11/11/23 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle**** - SOLD OUT
11/12/23 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis****
11/14/23 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena****
11/15/23 - London, UK - The O2****
11/16/23 - Bournemouth, UK - Bournemouth International Centre
11/18/23 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro****
11/19/23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena****
11/20/23 - Stockton, UK - Globe Theatre**** - SOLD OUT
11/22/23 - Dublin, IRE - 3Arena****
12/05/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
12/06/23 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
12/08/23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
12/09/23 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
12/10/23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/12/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ
12/15/23 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
12/16/23- Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
*Festival
** Support from Phantogram and The Armed
*** Support from Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth
**** Support from The Chats and deep tan
