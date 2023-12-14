Queens of the Stone Age To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(NLM) After gracing the rest of North America and Europe with legendary shows all year, "U.S. rock gods" (The Telegraph) Queens of the Stone Age have finally landed in their home turf of Los Angeles to close out the 2023 in epic fashion.

The festivities kick off with tonight's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their first U.S. television appearance in support of their latest album, In Times New Roman... The band will perform the hit "Emotion Sickness," which moved Pitchfork to rave, "alternates fluently between high-octane blasts of acid-damaged guitar and a chorus that luxuriates in the band's melodic chops. 'Baby don't care for me,' goes the deceptively sun-kissed refrain... there's a playfulness, a thrilling push-and-pull between melody and attack, that recalls the band's heights."

Saturday the band will return to Los Angeles's own Kia Forum, their first Los Angeles performance since their 2018 headline performance at the Forum. Ticketed fans will be treated to Queens Colosseum, an official pre-party hosted by Queens of the Stone Age where guests are encouraged to "dance like no one is surviving."

Queens Colosseum is located at the Forum's terrace with food and drinks available. The parking lot party will include performances by local bands DeathbyRomy, Return to Dust and Ramonda Hammer, plus DJ set courtesy of Rock Night Out, carnival games, burlesque performances curated by Kitty Lane and friends from Jumbo's Clown Room, flash tattoos, tarot reading and specialty goods vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring an item of clothing for screen printing as well. Toys for Tots will be collecting holiday gifts for donation - one lucky participant will win a ticket upgrade for two.

This event starts at 4PM and runs through the start of the show, and is for ticket purchasers only. More information can be found here.

