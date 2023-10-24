.

Foo Fighters, Megadeth Lead Hellfest 2024 Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 10-23-2023

Hellfest Event poster
Event poster

Foo Fighters, Megadeth, Queens Of The Stone Age, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson are just a few of the 24 confirmed acts for next year's Hellfest that will be taking place June 27th through 30th in Clisson, France

Organizers shared "We still have over 160 bands to announce by the end of the year (be patient, you won't be disappointed!)" with word that the "last wave" of 4-day passes go on sale this Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 13:00 via the official Hellfest website.

So far Hellfest 2024 will feature the Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Offspring, Megadeth, Dropkick Murphys, Royal Blood, Bad Omens, All Them Witches, Babymetal, Biohazard, Bruce Dickinson, Brujeria, Brutus, Dark Tranquillity, Dimmu Borgir, Eternal Champion, Fu Manchu, Korpiklaani, Kvelertak, Madball, Nova Twins, Rhapsody Of Fire, Satyricon, and The Interrupters.

