August Burns Red Announce 4th Annual Christmas Burns Red Festival

(Atom Splitter) August Burns Red have announced the details of their annual Christmas Burns Red event for 2023! The fourth annual Christmas Burns Red festival will find the band performing Rescue & Restore on Friday, December 8 and a 20-Year Anniversary set on Saturday, December 9.

Christmas Burns Red 2023 will take place at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. "Christmas Burns Red has become the highlight of the year for us as a band," says ABR. "It's been amazing to see CBR turn into a community gathering of ABR fans from all over the world.

"This December, we've put together our most exciting line up yet. We're ready to deliver Rescue & Restore from start to finish and then play a massive set spanning our entire career the following night. We look forward to seeing lots of familiar faces and hopefully some new ones as well."

FRIDAY, 12/8:

August Burns Red (Performing Rescue & Restore in full)

Texas in July

Brand of Sacrifice

Spite

Crystal Lake

Once Nothing

SATURDAY, 12/9:

August Burns Red (Performing a 20-year anniversary set)

Between the Buried and Me (Performing Colors in full)

Kublai Khan

Galactic Empire

Signs of the Swarm

Kaonashi

ABR will also embark on the 10th anniversary "Rescue & Restore" tour next month. The North American tour kicks off November 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through December 9 in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

