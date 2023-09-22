Metallica Share Phoenix Performance Of 'Fade To Black'

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", from a September 1 show at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.
Featuring opening sets by Pantera and Mammoth WVH, the first of two shows in the city opened the tenth weekend of Metallica's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons."
The event saw Metallica deliver a shortened 14-song set as reports indicated James Hetfield was experiencing some vocal issues; the day after the concert, the group confirmed the rocker had tested positive for Covid-19 and they postponed the second show for later that same week.
Metallica is also sharing footage of a performance of the Black Album classic, "Holier Than Thou", from the first Phoenix event; watch both videos here.
