Horizon Theory Deliver 'Darkness'

(CGZ) Horizon Theory has just released their latest single, "Darkness." The song features the powerful vocals of Josh Harrington, accompanied by Chris Black on guitars, Luen Murr on bass, and Jeff Hafer on drums.
In the lyrics, Harrington addresses the mental turmoil that comes with regret and the aftermath of a bad decision. The haunting melody and intense instrumentals perfectly capture the emotions of the lyrics. Fans of the band's previous work will not be disappointed with this latest release.
Josh had this to say, "I wrote these lyrics about the aftermath of a bad decision. What happens to you mentally when you do something you shouldn't have and now you have to live with it. Things can get pretty dark in your own mind knowing you can't change the past"
Horizon Theory Take Off With 'Astronomer' Video
Singled Out: Fire Follows' Finally Home
Horizon Theory Share 'Past Life' Video
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting- Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows- more
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Theory Of A Deadman Get Festive- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows
Yes Kick Off U.S. Classic Tales Of Yes Your
Adler's Appetite Frontman Ari Kamin To Rock The Whisky A Go Go
Former Atreyu Singer Releases New Dead Icarus Video
Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'
Dragonette Celebrates Twennies Deluxe With 'Literally Dead' Visualzier
Riot V Ink With Atomic Fire Records