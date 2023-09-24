.

Horizon Theory Deliver 'Darkness'

09-24-2023

Horizon Theory Deliver 'Darkness'

(CGZ) Horizon Theory has just released their latest single, "Darkness." The song features the powerful vocals of Josh Harrington, accompanied by Chris Black on guitars, Luen Murr on bass, and Jeff Hafer on drums.

In the lyrics, Harrington addresses the mental turmoil that comes with regret and the aftermath of a bad decision. The haunting melody and intense instrumentals perfectly capture the emotions of the lyrics. Fans of the band's previous work will not be disappointed with this latest release.

Josh had this to say, "I wrote these lyrics about the aftermath of a bad decision. What happens to you mentally when you do something you shouldn't have and now you have to live with it. Things can get pretty dark in your own mind knowing you can't change the past"

