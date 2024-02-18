Horizon Theory Have 'Nowhere To Go' Ahead Of Cold and Orgy Tour

Michigan hard rockers Horizon Theory have released a brand new single entitled "Nowhere To Go" that has arrived as the band prepares to hit the road this spring with Cold and Orgy.

"To me this song is about battling alcoholism and/or suicide. Ruining relationships with the choices you've made and how it all affects the ones you love. Realizing that, but not knowing how to change so you fall in even further" - says vocalist Josh Harrington.

Fans can catch the band on the road this spring as they will join Cold and Orgy on their upcoming North American tour that will be kicking off on April 11th in Chicago at Bottom Lounge. Stream the new song and see the dates below:

4.11 - BOTTOM LOUNGE - CHICAGO, IL

4.12 - MACHINE SHOP - FLINT, MI

4.13 - LEFT'YS - DES MOINES, IA

4.14 - THE MARQUEE - SIOUX CITY, IA

4.16 - BLACK SHEEP - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

4.17 - MARQUIS THEATER - DENVER, CO

4.19 - MADAME LOU'S - SEATTLE, WA

4.20 - BOSSANOVA BALLROOM - PORTLAND, OR

4.22 - HARLOW'S - SACRAMENTO, CA

4.23 - WHISKY - WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

4.24 - FULTON 55 - FRESNO, CA

4.25 - OBSERVATORY - SANTA ANA, CA

4.26 - BRICK BY BRICK - SAN DIEGO, CA

4.27 - PUB ROCK - SCOTTSDALE, AZ

4.28 - LAUNCHPAD - ALBUQUERQUE, NM

4.30 - COME & TAKE IT LIVE - AUSTIN, TX

5.1 - PAPER TIGER - SAN ANTONIO, TX

5.2 - TREES - DALLAS, TX

5.3 - SCOUT BAR - HOUSTON, TX

5.4 - STRANGE BREW - SHREVEPORT, LA

5.6 - HOUSE OF BLUES - NEW ORLEANS, LA

5.7 - LEGACY - TALLAHASSEE, FL

5.8 - REVOLUTION LIVE - FT. LAUDERDALE, FL

5.9 - WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE - DAYTONA BEACH, FL

5.10 - RADIO ROOM - GREENVILLE, SC

5.11 - CONCOURSE - KNOXVILLE, TN

5.12 - HANGAR 1819 - GREENSBORO, NC

5.14 - LOVEDRAFT'S - MECHANICSBURG, PA

5.15 - DINGBATZ - CLIFTON, NJ

5.16 - GRAMERCY THEATER - NEW YORK, NY

5.17 - MAINGATE NIGHTCLUB - ALLENTOWN, PA

5.18 - BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL - BOSTON, MA

5.19 - BALTIMORE SOUNDSTAGE - BALTIMORE, MD

5.21 - SONG & DANCE - SYRACUSE, NY

5.22 - JERGEL'S - WARRENDALE, PA

5.23 - MADISON THEATER - COVINGTON, KY

5.24 - KING OF CLUBS - COLUMBUS, OH

5.25 - TURF CLUB - ST. PAUL, MN

Related Stories

Horizon Theory Cover Flobots Classic 'Handlebars'

Horizon Theory Deliver 'Darkness'

Horizon Theory Take Off With 'Astronomer' Video

Singled Out: Fire Follows' Finally Home

News > Horizon Theory