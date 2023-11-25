Horizon Theory Cover Flobots Classic 'Handlebars'

(CGZ) Michigan rockers Horizon Theory have revealed their unique take on the Flobots classic "Handlebars". The band, inspired by the relevance of the song's lyrics to today's world, decided to put their modern twist on it.
"Handlebars" has an angrier, harder-rock, angst presentation. Possibly one could even write as they listen... the emotional power is taking hold of the throat and uttering we mean what we are playing.
Josh Harrington's lead vocals slashes to the quick, his expressive and edgy articulation cuts a sharper force than the original vocal sound. Collectively, Horizon Theory has taken "Handlebars" and made it definitively their own.
"We were all fans of this song years ago when it came out and after rediscovering it recently, we realized how relevant the song is to today and wanted to bring light to these lyrics once again. We thought it would be fun to put our twist on this song with some modern touches and create a new visualization to go with the lyrics." - Chris Black, Lead Guitarist
Through Horizon Theory's collaborative and creative vision, they have rendered a new visualization to accompany their new spin
Horizon Theory Deliver 'Darkness'
Horizon Theory Take Off With 'Astronomer' Video
Singled Out: Fire Follows' Finally Home
Horizon Theory Share 'Past Life' Video
David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Wash And Fold'- KISS Shows Sidelined By Paul Stanley's Illness- more
David Lee Roth Not Invited For Full The Best Of All Worlds Tour Says Hagar- Metallica Share Live 'King Nothing' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Wash And Fold'
KISS Shows Sidelined By Paul Stanley's Illness
Metallica Share Detroit Performance Of 'Through The Never'
The Veldt Release Lost Album ''Illuminated 1989'
Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Deliver Debut Album
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Take On 'Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You'
Horizon Theory Cover Flobots Classic 'Handlebars'
Mike Portnoy Talks About Adjusting To Return To Dream Theater