Joe Bonamassa To Rock The Royal Albert Hall For Two Nights

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce two UK exclusive concerts at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday 4 April and Friday 5 April 2024.

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 26 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa's career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and is only gaining more momentum.

The Royal Albert Hall shows celebrate the 15th anniversary since Joe first played the Royal Albert Hall in May 2009; a momentous concert which changed Joe's career overnight. The first time Joe played the Royal Albert Hall, he was joined onstage by Eric Clapton. From there, the rest is history.

"The Royal Albert Hall is a special venue for me personally," Joe. "It's the first venue that literally changed my career overnight. I always look forward to playing the venue because, not only is it a beautiful venue, but the staff are amazing, and the audiences are second to none. It's always an emotional experience whenever I play the RAH."

