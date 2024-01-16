Sum 41 Announce Final Worldwide Tour

(BPM) Sum 41 has announced their last headlining world tour, 'Tour Of The Setting Sum', to celebrate the upcoming release of their final album Heaven :x: Hell, which will arrive on March 29th.

The band will be making stops in the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and more, as well as performing their largest show to date to a sold-out crowd of over 35,000 people at Paris La Defense Arena in France later this year.

The group will be playing their final show as a band in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025. See all of the upcoming farewell tour dates below:

Tour Of The Setting Sum Dates

March 1 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Uptown Park

March 2 - Yogyakarta, Indonesia - Kridosono Stadium

March 4 - Singapore, Singapore - Star Theatre

March 5 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Megastar Arena

March 14 - Sapporo, Japan - Zepp

March 16 - Tokyo, Japan - Punkspring*

March 18 - Yokohama, Japan - Zepp

March 19 - Nagoya, Japan - Zepp

March 21 - Hiroshima, Japan - Blue Lives

March 22 - Fukuoka, Japan - Zepp

March 23 - Osaka, Japan - Punkspring*

March 30 - Monterrey, Mexico - Pa'l Norte*

April 19 - Omaha, NE - The Astro^

April 20 - Wichita, KS - Wave^

April 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater^

April 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^

April 24 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory^

April 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

April 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave^

April 29 - Baltimore, MD - Pier 6^

April 30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

May 1 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^

May 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^

May 6 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount^

May 8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena^

May 9 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater^

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May 14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann^

May 19 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena^

June 14 - Hradec, Czechia - Rock For People*

June 15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock*

June 16 - Derby, United Kingdom - Download Festival*

June 19 - Dublin, Ireland - Fairview Park

June 21 - Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival*

June 22 - Lyon, France - Slamdunk*

June 23 - Schneesel, Germany - Hurricane Festival*

June 26 - Viviero, Spain - Resurection*

June 28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air*

June 29 - GeiselWind, Germany - Mission Ready*

June 30 - Marmande, France - Garorock*

July 4 - Nantes, France - La Nuit de ;'Erdre*

July 5 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter*

July 6 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes*

July 7 - Hunxe, Germany - Ruhrpott Rodeo*

July 9 - Milan, Italy - I-Days*

July 11 - Argeles sur mar, France - Les Deferlantes*

July 12 - Madrid, Spain - Madcool*

July 13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive*

August 1 - Rimouski, Quebec - Parc Beausejour

August 7 - Saguenay, Quebec - La Baie's Harbor Village Agora*

August 8 - Quebec, Quebec - Quebec City Old Port Agora*

August 9 - Victoriaville, Quebec - Rock La Cauze*

September 4 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium^

September 6 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds^

September 7 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater^

September 8 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center^

September 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Lot at The Complex^

September 11 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

September 12 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall^

September 14 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple^

September 15 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

September 17 - Coraopolis, PA - UPMC Events Center^

September 23 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach^

September 24 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater^

September 28 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^

September 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^

September 30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

October 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater^

October 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^

November 23 - Nanterre, France - Paris La Défense Arena - SOLD OUT

January 30, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - FINAL SHOW

* Festival Appearance

^ with The Interrupters

Related Stories

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Was Hospitalized For Pneumonia - 2023 In Review

Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album

Sum 41's Zummo To Rock Dirty Mondays

Sum 41 To Deliver 'Landmines' This Week

News > Sum 41