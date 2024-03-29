Sum 41 Release Final Double Album 'Heaven :X: Hell'

(Big Picture Media) Sum 41 have released their new double album, Heaven :x: Hell, out now via Rise Records, which also is the group's final release. Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet- Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks. The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.

Heaven :x: Hell is aiming for nothing short of greatness, a perfect parting gift from the band to the fans that have supported them endlessly. "I love Sum 41, what we've achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits," vocalist Deryck Whibley says on the new album. "There were so many times we could've broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I'm proud of that. It's the right time to walk away from it. I'm putting all of my energy into what's ahead. This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we've ever done. That's it."

The band has released a new music video for "Dopamine". The video takes viewers on an adventure through the highs and lows of Las Vegas - wandering down the iconic Las Vegas Strip, winning big at the casino, running through hotels, and watching the person you love get married by an Elvis impersonator to somebody else.

Prior to the release of Heaven :x: Hell, Sum 41 shared "Landmines", "Rise Up", and "Waiting On A Twist Of Fate". "Landmines" was performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and reached #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's first #1 single since "Fat Lip" claimed the spot in 2001. The track also hit the #1 spot at Alternative Radio and Active Rock Radio in Canada.

Sum 41 recently embarked on their final headlining tour - Tour Of The Setting Sum - a worldwide spectacle including their biggest sold out stadium show ever in France to an audience of 35,000+ people and their last ever show as a band in Toronto on January 30, 2025. Tickets to all shows are on sale now at http://www.sum41.com/

Sum 41 never fit in. They didn't give a sh*t or try to either. Instead, they came out of the gate swinging with a signature style punctuated by pop punk singalongs and hard-hitting heavy metal proficiency. As a result, they've cast an unmatched shadow over popular culture, tracing back to their turn-of-the-century domination of TRL up to a rapturous set at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival. Within the span of a year, Iggy Pop tapped them for a collaboration, and they paid a fiery tribute to Metallica for MTV Icon. Their music has surged through major franchises, ranging from Spider-Man to American Pie and Bring It On. They ignited a triptych of classic albums - the platinum-certified All Killer No Filler (2001), gold-certified Does This Look Infected? (2002), and gold-certified Chuck (2004) - and persisted in their second decade with just as much piss and vinegar on the likes of 13 Voices (2016) and Order In Decline (2019). Slant hailed the latter as "a hell of fun ride," while GQ applauded how "the band made it all the way back."

After selling 15 million albums worldwide, garnering two Juno Awards, a Kerrang! Award, and a handful of Alternative Press Music Awards, receiving a GRAMMY® nomination, and packing venues everywhere, they're going out with a bang - and on their own terms. Disregarding the rules, ignoring expectations, and following their instincts once again, the band - Deryck Whibley (vocals, guitar), Dave Baksh (guitar), Jason McCaslin (bass), Tom Thacker (guitar), and Frank Zummo (drums) - deliver a fittingly fiery final statement in the form of the double-LP, Heaven :x: Hell (Rise Records). It's big, it's ballsy, and it's their boldest and best body of work to date.

Heaven :x: Hell Tracklist

HEAVEN-

1.Waiting On A Twist Of Fate

2.Landmines

3.I Can't Wait

4.Time Won't Wait

5.Future Primitive

6.Dopamine

7.Not Quite Myself

8.Bad Mistake

9.Johnny Libertine

10.Radio Silence

HELL-

1. Preparasi A Salire

2. Rise Up

3. Stranger In These Times

4. I Don't Need Anyone

5.Over The Edge

6. House Of Liars

7. You Wanted War

8. Paint It Black

9. It's All Me

10. How The End Begins

Tour Of The Setting Sum Dates

April 19 - Omaha, NE - The Astro^

April 20 - Wichita, KS - Wave^

April 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater^

April 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory^

April 24 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory^

April 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

April 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave^

April 29 - Baltimore, MD - Pier 6^

April 30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

May 1 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^

May 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^ - SOLD OUT

May 5 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount^

May 6 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount^

May 8 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena^

May 9 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater^

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May 14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann^

May 19 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena^

June 13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival 2024*

June 14 - Hradec, Czechia - Rock For People*

June 15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock*

June 16 - Derby, United Kingdom - Download Festival*

June 19 - Dublin, Ireland - Fairview Park

June 21 - Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival*

June 22 - Lyon, France - Slamdunk*

June 23 - Schneesel, Germany - Hurricane Festival*

June 26 - Viviero, Spain - Resurection*

June 28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera on Air*

June 29 - GeiselWind, Germany - Mission Ready*

June 30 - Marmande, France - Garorock*

July 4 - Nantes, France - La Nuit de ;'Erdre*

July 5 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter*

July 6 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockéennes*

July 7 - Hunxe, Germany - Ruhrpott Rodeo*

July 9 - Milan, Italy - I-Days*

July 11 - Argeles sur mar, France - Les Deferlantes*

July 12 - Madrid, Spain - Madcool*

July 13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive*

August 1 - Rimouski, Quebec - Parc Beausejour

August 3 - New Glasgow, Nova Scotia - The Jubilee 2024*

August 4 - Saint John, New Brunswick - Area 506 Festival 2024*

August 7 - Saguenay, Quebec - La Baie's Harbor Village Agora*

August 8 - Québec, Quebec - Quebec City Old Port Agora* - SOLD OUT

August 9 - Victoriaville, Quebec - Rock La Cauze*

September 3 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium!

September 4 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium!

September 6 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds!

September 7 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater!

September 8 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center!

September 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Lot at The Complex!

September 11 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre!

September 12 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall!

September 14 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple!

September 15 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center!

September 17 - Coraopolis, PA - UPMC Events Center!

September 23 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach!

September 24 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater!

September 26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2024*

September 28 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park!

September 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall!

September 30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory!

October 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre!

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater!

October 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino!

November 23 - Nanterre, France-Paris La Défense Arena - SOLD OUT

January 10, 2025 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

January 11, 2025 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

January 13, 2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

January 16, 2025 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

January 17, 2025 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

January 18, 2025 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

January 20, 2025 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

January 23, 2025 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

January 24, 2025 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

January 25, 2025 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

January 27, 2025 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

January 28, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

January 30, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena - SOLD OUT FINAL SHOW*

* Festival Appearance

^ with The Interrupters and Joey Valance & Brae

! with The Interrupter

