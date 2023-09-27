Joe Bonamassa Releases the Epiphone 1963 SG Custom

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to expand its partnership with world-famous blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa with the launch of the Joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom is now available worldwide in limited quantities at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.epiphone.com.

Heralded by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Joe Bonamassa is also a world-class guitar collector. One of his prized acquisitions is a 1963 Gibson SG Custom with some unusual features, including a unique smoothly contoured neck heel joint and a Dark Wine Red finish to honor the original guitar's Dark Cherry Red color, which was a rarity for that model and year. It features the same smooth neck joint contour, a Maestro Vibrola, classic SG Custom cosmetics, gold-plated hardware, and three powerful Epiphone ProBucker pickups.

As a result, the new Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom faithfully recreates the magic of this unique guitar. The Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom arrives with a Custom Hardshell case with a goldenrod plush interior and Epiphone and Joe Bonamassa exterior graphics, and a certificate of authenticity.

This Epiphone 1963 SG Custom is a passionate testament to Bonamassa's unwavering commitment to the blues and its profound influence on his music.

Watch an interview with Joe below where he discusses the new 1963 SG Custom

