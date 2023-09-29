Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury

Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to postpone their Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates due to vocal cord damage suffered by frontman Steven Tyler earlier this month.

The band shared, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

Tyler added, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

Related Stories

Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Dates Due To Steven Tyler Injury

Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

Aerosmith Top US Hard Rock Charts With New Greatest Hits Collection

Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour

More Aerosmith News