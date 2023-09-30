.

Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'

Bruce Henne | 09-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'

(hennemusic) Queensryche is streaming video for a cover of the Billy Idol classic, "Rebel Yell", from its latest album "Digital Noise Alliance." The tune was originally the lead single and title track to Idol's 1983 breakthrough album, which delivered the rocker his first US Top 10 set on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.

Queensryche recorded "Digital Noise Alliance" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris; it marks the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017.

The group has been playing US dates in support of the 2022 album, with more shows scheduled throughout the fall. Stream the new "Rebel Yell" video here

Related Stories
Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'

Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video

Queensryche Debut Video For Digital Noise Alliance Track 'Sicdeth'

Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video

More Queensryche News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition- U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'- Shinedown- Def Leppard- more

Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more

Reviews

Firefall - Friends & Family

On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey

Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult

The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony

Latest News

Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

U2 Share New Single 'Atomic City'

Shinedown's Brent Smith Explains Meaning Behind 'A Symptom Of Being Human'

Def Leppard Reveal 'Take What You Want' Live Video

Neil Young Reissuing Long Out Of Print 'Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972' CD Box Set

Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'

Violent Femmes Reveal Support For Fall Tour

KK's Priest Celebrate Album Release With 'Hymn 66' Video