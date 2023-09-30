Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'

(hennemusic) Queensryche is streaming video for a cover of the Billy Idol classic, "Rebel Yell", from its latest album "Digital Noise Alliance." The tune was originally the lead single and title track to Idol's 1983 breakthrough album, which delivered the rocker his first US Top 10 set on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.
Queensryche recorded "Digital Noise Alliance" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris; it marks the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017.
The group has been playing US dates in support of the 2022 album, with more shows scheduled throughout the fall. Stream the new "Rebel Yell" video here
