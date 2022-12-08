Queensryche Debut Video For Digital Noise Alliance Track 'Sicdeth'

(hennemusic) Queensryche are debuting a music video for their song "Sicdeth" as the latest track issued from their new studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance."

"'Sicdeth' is an abstract tale about convicted killers and the fallout of those attached on both sides," explains singer Todd La Torre. "How can the victims' and the assailants' families overcome such pain? The inmate now has only their mind with which to escape. The song lyrics discretely touch on the very polarizing convicted murderer Jody Arias. The video however was more tailored to the Aileen Wuornos case."

The group recorded the project with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris; it marks the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017.

This week, Queensryche announced dates for a spring 2023 US tour in support of "Digital Noise Alliance"; get details and watch the new video here.

