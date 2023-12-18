.

Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video

Bruce Henne | 12-18-2023
(hennemusic) Queensryche is streaming a video for "Nocturnal Light", a track from its latest album "Digital Noise Alliance." The clip was created by Above The Void with the help of AI.

"This is a song spawned from the truly catastrophic year of 2020," says the band. "Beginning with Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash to a relentless global pandemic with lockdowns. If that wasn't enough, we had to endure natural disasters, racial injustices, protesters, a chaotic reality TV presidential election, political division, highest level of unemployment, as well as the postponement of the 2020 summer Olympic games in Japan."

Queensryche recorded "Digital Noise Alliance" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris; it marks the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017.

The group recently announced plans to perform a pair of classic records from their catalog on a North America tour next spring; get more details and stream the "Nocturnal Light" video here.

