(hennemusic) Queensryche is streaming a video for "Nocturnal Light", a track from its latest album "Digital Noise Alliance." The clip was created by Above The Void with the help of AI.
"This is a song spawned from the truly catastrophic year of 2020," says the band. "Beginning with Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash to a relentless global pandemic with lockdowns. If that wasn't enough, we had to endure natural disasters, racial injustices, protesters, a chaotic reality TV presidential election, political division, highest level of unemployment, as well as the postponement of the 2020 summer Olympic games in Japan."
Queensryche recorded "Digital Noise Alliance" with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris; it marks the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017.
The group recently announced plans to perform a pair of classic records from their catalog on a North America tour next spring; get more details and stream the "Nocturnal Light" video here.
Queensryche Revisiting Classics On The Origins Tour
Queensryche Share Video For Cover of Billy Idol's 'Rebel Yell'
Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video
Queensryche Debut Video For Digital Noise Alliance Track 'Sicdeth'
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77- 'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown- Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene
Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'
Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry - 2023 In Review
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review