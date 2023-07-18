.

Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video

07-18-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queensryche Cover art
Cover art

(Chipster) Always thought-provoking and eager to explore new avenues Queensryche are releasing a fully AI generated video for the song "Tormentum", taken from their latest album, "Digital Noise Alliance". The video was directed by Above The Void,

The band about the song and concept of the video: "Driving straight into the horrors of crimes against humanity and the rules of the Geneva Convention, this storyline depicts two characters: one as the vulnerable victim in pain, and the other as the captor trying to extract information. The chorus leads with the powerful chant, "Lights Again", expressing the person finally opening their eyes staring at the interrogation lights above during the dead intervals of torture. The eyes return to being closed tightly as the sessions begin again. The tale ends up highlighting this never-ending cycle of power, control, and greed."

With a career that not only spans, but has charted the course of multiple genres, Queensryche remains a force in their own right. "Digital Noise Alliance", Queensryche 16th studio album continues their ever-evolving legacy.

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), "Digital Noise Alliance" not only refracts Queensryche past accomplishments but also pushes into the band's future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensryche.

Related Stories
Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video

Queensryche Debut Video For Digital Noise Alliance Track 'Sicdeth'

Queensryche Recruit Marty Friedman And Trauma For Spring Tour

Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video

Queensryche Go 'Behind The Walls' With New Video

More Queensryche News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast- Godsmack Expand North American Tour- Queensryche Go AI- more

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announces Fall Headline Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Spring Tour- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short- Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio- Taylor Swift- more

Reviews

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Latest News

Paul McCartney Launching 'A Life in Lyrics ' Podcast

Godsmack Expand North American Tour

Queensryche Go AI For 'Tormentum' Video

Left to Suffer Unleash 'Consistent Suffering' Video

Nonpoint Show their Comic Side With 'A Million Watts' Video

Singled Out: Phil Aiken's Lesser Lights

Jason Aldean Thanks Fans After Being Forced To Cut Concert Short

Classic Tales Of Yes Tour Coming This Fall