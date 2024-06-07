Watch 311's New 'You've Gotta Get It' Video

() 311 have officially released "You're Gonna Get It", their first new single since their album Voyager in 2019. An introspective track that deals with the realization that all actions have consequences, even if they aren't immediate, "You're Gonna Get It" is sure to please both new fans and diehards alike.

The high-energy track, which made its live debut earlier this year at the band's infamous 311 Day event in Las Vegas is paired with a new music video that finds the band in the center of an underground fighting ring, with vocalist Nick Hexum in the middle of a boxing match.

"The story behind the lyrics to 'You're Gonna Get It' is going back into the mindset of when we were young, and dumb and doing a lot of crazy stuff," shares Hexum. "Sometimes getting away with it, sometimes with consequences. And I'm going in and out of the first person saying to myself, 'get your stuff together! Or else you're gonna get it.'"

Recently, 311 have announced two headlining performances at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, and Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver, CO, on June 29 and June 30 respectively, along with their upcoming Unity Tour with special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. The tour kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States in Chicago, Boston, Raleigh, Tampa, Houston, Costa Mesa, and more before wrapping up in Redmond, WA on August 31.

