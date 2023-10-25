New Years Day Rock 'Vampyre' On WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc

(Big Picture Media) New Years Day returned to WWE NXT last night for a special performance of their bloodthirsty new single "Vampyre". The performance aired as part of Halloween Havoc, a two-part special that concludes next week.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to have the incredible opportunity to perform alongside our beloved WWE family once more," shares the band. "WWE NXT holds a special place in our hearts as it's where we first began our journey alongside the amazing Rhea Ripley. It is truly an honor to return to this platform as New Year's Day performing our new song 'VAMPYRE', especially as a tribute to our favorite holiday."

Adds Neil Lawi, Head of Music, WWE: "NXT is the perfect platform to have New Years Day showcase their hit single 'Vampyre' to a global television audience and we look forward to having them back on next week's episode of Halloween Havoc."

New Years Day will return to WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc next Tuesday, October 31st for a performance of their hit single "Hurts Like Hell". Tune in to USA Network at 8pm ET to watch the finale.

Fans can look forward to seeing New Years Day live in concert this fall as the band hits the road in the US. They'll be joining In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the Kiss of Death Tour, kicking off November 3rd in Gary, IN. Additional stops include: Kansas City, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more.

