New Years Day Stream 'I Still Believe'

New Years Day have released a brand new single entitled "I Still Believe". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Half Black Heart," which is set to be released on March 1, 2024.
Ash Costello had this to say about the new song, "The first song we wrote for our new album was actually 'I Still Believe.' It was during the summer of 2020, amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic, when it felt like all our previous efforts and all the work we had put in the years prior were in vain.
"Personally, I felt lost and uncertain about what lay ahead. However, a voice within me urged me to persevere, to never give up, and to maintain faith that things would eventually fall into place as they were meant to. I realized the importance of not overthinking and simply embracing the present moment.
"'I Still Believe' is a heartfelt anthem dedicated to anyone in need of a reminder that with unwavering self-belief, anything is possible."
