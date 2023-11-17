New Years Day Share 'Secrets' To Announce New Album

Half Black Heart album cover

New Years Day have shared a brand new single called "Secrets" to announce that they will be releasing their 5th studio album, "Half Black Heart", on March 1, 2024.

Ash Costello had this to say about the new single, "'Secrets' is about something I feel we have all been through at some point. With this song, I started by confronting myself with the question, 'What is truly disturbing me right now?'. The answer that echoed in my mind was simple yet profound: secrets. We've all experienced that unsettling sensation when we sense that someone close to us is concealing something. It's an intuitive feeling that gnaws at our core, leaving us with a sinking sensation in our stomachs. The weight of these hidden truths can be enough to bury you. This song serves as a realization that enough is enough."

Costello said of the album, "'Half Black Heart' holds a deep significance for us. While it's common for musicians to express affection for their albums, this one truly stands out to me. It feels like the culmination of all the hard work and growth we've experienced while creating our previous albums coming together. We've taken everything we've learned from those songs and poured it into this record.

"One of the reasons why 'Half Black Heart' is so special is because we were able to reunite with our original lineup. By adding Jeremy Valentyne, Brandon Wolfe and Trixx to the mix, we tapped into the original sound that initially defined New Year's Day. It allowed it to evolve into an authentic representation of who we are today!

"The title 'Half Black Heart' visually symbolizes the essence of our band. It represents the duality that has always been a part of us - half red, half black; half heavy, half poppy; half dark, half fun, half metal and half rock. We have always embraced our unique identity, but with this album, we truly harnessed the fearlessness that New Year's Day embodies and translated it into our music."

